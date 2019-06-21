Marine Minute

On today's special edition of the Marine Minute we're going to talk about a historical event happening this weekend Saturday, June 22nd.



This week in Marine Corps History in 1954,



President Dwight D. Eisenhower authorized the use of the official seal of the Marine Corps on June 22nd. Throughout their history, Marines have worn many a number of elaborate devices and emblems on their uniforms. That was until November 12th,1868 when Marine Corps Commandant Jacob Zeilin appointed a board to decide on one single emblem for all Marines to wear. That emblem would become the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor we hold so dear today. The establishment of the official seal marked an important moment in Marine Corps history and brought about the abundant pride with which Marines far and wide fly the Marine Corps battle colors anywhere they can plant a pole. For more information on our great emblem, go to Marines Magazine to see the video on this great piece of history.



