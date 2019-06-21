Kadena Fss representative Madisyn Beschi stopped by AFN Okinawa to talk about all of the events FSS is hosting in the coming weeks.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2019 01:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58510
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106933288.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Radio Newscast- NWS190624, by PFC Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT