    Radio Newscast- NWS190624

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.21.2019

    Audio by Pfc. Juan Carpanzano 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kadena Fss representative Madisyn Beschi stopped by AFN Okinawa to talk about all of the events FSS is hosting in the coming weeks.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2019
    Date Posted: 06.25.2019 01:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58510
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106933288.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Newscast- NWS190624, by PFC Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

