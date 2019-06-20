Marine Minute

I'm Cpl. Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marine Corps snipers with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 19.2, are currently participating in Exercise Long Precision 2019 in training areas in the country of Spain. The Marine snipers, alongside their counterparts from Spain, Italy, France, and the U.S. Army’s 173 Airborne Brigade are taking part in multiple training scenarios designed to expand proficiency and joint operational capabilities of the snipers. SP-MAGTF-Crisis Response-Africa is currently deployed to conduct theater-security operations in Africa and promote regional stability.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with the 4th Marine Aircraft Wing are currently participating in Integrated Training Exercise 4-19 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California. ITX 4-19 is a live fire-and-maneuver combined arms exercise designed to train battalion and squadron-sized units in tactics, techniques, and procedures required to provide a sustainable and ready operational reserve for employment across the full spectrum of crisis and global engagement.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.