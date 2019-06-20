(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks and Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Cpl. Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marine Corps snipers with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 19.2, are currently participating in Exercise Long Precision 2019 in training areas in the country of Spain. The Marine snipers, alongside their counterparts from Spain, Italy, France, and the U.S. Army’s 173 Airborne Brigade are taking part in multiple training scenarios designed to expand proficiency and joint operational capabilities of the snipers. SP-MAGTF-Crisis Response-Africa is currently deployed to conduct theater-security operations in Africa and promote regional stability.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with the 4th Marine Aircraft Wing are currently participating in Integrated Training Exercise 4-19 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California. ITX 4-19 is a live fire-and-maneuver combined arms exercise designed to train battalion and squadron-sized units in tactics, techniques, and procedures required to provide a sustainable and ready operational reserve for employment across the full spectrum of crisis and global engagement.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2019
    Date Posted: 06.21.2019 08:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58502
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106931639.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks and Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT