    CAP Maj. Gen. Mark E. Smith

    CAP Maj. Gen. Mark E. Smith

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2019

    Audio by Joseph Eddins  

    Airman Magazine   

    At Altitude podcast of Airman's interview with Maj. Gen. Mark E. Smith, national commander of the Civil Air Patrol, covering the CAP's history and current missions supporting national, state and local agencies, as well as it's role as the United States Air Force Auxiliary.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2019
    Date Posted: 06.22.2019 08:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58499
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106930622.mp3
    Length: 00:44:18
    Artist Airman Magazine
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAP Maj. Gen. Mark E. Smith, by Joseph Eddins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Podcast
    Civil Air Patrol
    CAP
    Airman Magazine
    training
    At Altitude
    Command Interviews

