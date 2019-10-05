(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Skyfest 2019 Radio Spot 30s

    Skyfest 2019 Radio Spot 30s

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Gomez 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Used to advertise Fairchild AFB's 2019 Inland Northwest Skyfest airshow.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2019
    Date Posted: 06.20.2019 12:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58495
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106930594.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2019
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyfest 2019 Radio Spot 30s, by A1C Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airshow
    92 ARW
    Skyfest 2019
    skyfest2019

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT