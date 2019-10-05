Used to advertise Fairchild AFB's 2019 Inland Northwest Skyfest airshow.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2019 12:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58493
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106930592.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Skyfest 2019 Radio Spot 15s, by A1C Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT