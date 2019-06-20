(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 12 – Student-centered Learning

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Dr. Kristen Lewis from the 381st Training Group at Vandenburg AFB, Calif., talks about the research behind student-centered learning in communities of practice, which is meant to maximize the learning potential of students by focusing on the needs of individual students. Topics include the research behind the method; it's components and implementation; how it breaks long-held, industrial age paradigms in training; and how to win over the skeptics!

    AUDIO INFO

    Length: 00:32:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 12 – Student-centered Learning, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT