(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 20 June 2019

    Air Force Radio News 20 June 2019

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: In less than 30 days transferring GI Bill benefits will change. Also, Airmen from the 48th Fighter Wing participate in exercise Anatolian Eagle 2019.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2019
    Date Posted: 06.20.2019 10:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58484
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106930028.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 20 June 2019, by SrA Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    GI Bill
    Benefits
    Exercise
    Training
    48th Fighter Wing
    Anatolian Eagle
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT