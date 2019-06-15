M-W-R held the J-P-J five miler on Saturday, June 15th, and everyone who participated in this annual event had the opportunity to run five miles.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2019 14:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58469
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106926674.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Artist
|Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett
|Conductor
|Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 190619-N-SF230-1001, by PO3 Patrick Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT