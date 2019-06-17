(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Scoped Radio Show - Midday Show 190617-1000

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Thomas Smith and Pvt. Taylor Zacherl

    AFN Humphreys

    Scoped and trimmed 10 o'clock hour broadcast from the AFN Humphreys Midday show radio broadcast. This show discussed changes to USFK curfew policy, the new DBIBS system and changes to Korean law concerning alcohol levels when operating vehicles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

