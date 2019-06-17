Scoped Radio Show - Midday Show 190617-1000

Scoped and trimmed 10 o'clock hour broadcast from the AFN Humphreys Midday show radio broadcast. This show discussed changes to USFK curfew policy, the new DBIBS system and changes to Korean law concerning alcohol levels when operating vehicles.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2019 02:23
|Location:
|KR
