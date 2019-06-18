(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and 2nd Marine Division recently came together for Exercise Steel Pike 19 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Steel Pike 19 aims to improve coordination and joint operational capabilities between the two MAGTF elements; and is the largest Marine Corps air assault exercise conducted on the East Coast, in over a decade!

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marines, participated in a Mission Readiness Exercise at Ft. A.P. Hill in Virginia, June 16th. The reserve battalion is conducting this training exercise in preparation for their Unit Deployment Program 20.1. scheduled for later this year.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1898,
    The U.S. Navy Hospital Corps was established by an act of congress; providing medical support and serving alongside Marines on the battlefield for over 120 years!

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2019
    Date Posted: 06.19.2019 07:22
    Category: Newscasts
