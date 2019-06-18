(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 11 – Learning 2030

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On the pod, released June 10, Dr. Christine Covas-Smith from the Headquarters, AETC Future Environments division, discusses in-depth where the command needs to head in terms of learning in the future and why we have to consider the trends now in order to shape learning in 2030. Topics include the proliferation of artificial intelligence, the use of virtual reality and augmented reality, as well as mixed reality, in learning, as well as the increase in open-source environments. Other topics include collaborative learning trends, talking directly to what classrooms will look like, team cognition, as well as performance optimized teams and the science of game-based learning.

    AUDIO INFO

    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    AETC
    Mach-21 Airmen podcast
    Learning 2030

