Date Taken: 06.18.2019 Date Posted: 06.20.2019 10:49 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 58458 Filename: 1906/DOD_106922031.mp3 Length: 00:27:06 Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Vice President Pence Holds Press Conference with SOUTHCOM Commander, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.