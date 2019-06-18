(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 18 June 2019

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The Department of Defense is working on a Resident Bill of Rights that will identify basic housing rights for service members and their families who live on privatized housing.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 18 June 2019, by SrA Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Privatized Housing
    AFRN
    Resident Bill of Rights
    Housing Concerns

