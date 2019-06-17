Marine Minute

U.S Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted tactical air control capabilities training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp, in the Coral Sea, June 14. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU and provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region.





U.S. service members and members of the Japan Self-Defense Force joined together to conduct a community cleanup at Peace Memorial Park, Okinawa, Japan, June 15. The joint cleanup allowed the volunteers to interact with one another while also working to keep a piece of history clean in preparation for Okinawa Memorial day, where many families come to Peace Memorial Park to honor the fallen soldiers from the Battle of Okinawa.

