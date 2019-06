AFN Europe News - USS Bainbridge Renders Assistance to Shipping Vessels

U.S. NAVY SHIPS RENDERED ASSISTANCE TO SHIPPING VESSELS AFTER RECEIVING TWO SEPARATE DISTRESS CALLS FOLLOWING A REPORTED ATTACK IN THE GULF OF OMAN. ARLEIGH BURKE-CLASS GUIDED-MISSILE DESTROYER USS BAINBRIDGE WAS DISPATCHED AFTER THE VESSELS SUFFERED DAMAGE, ACCORDING TO 5TH FLEET SPOKESMAN CMDR. JOSH FREY. BAINBRIDGE IS DEPLOYED TO THE U.S. 5TH FLEET AREAS OF OPERATIONS IN SUPPORT OF NAVAL OPERATIONS TO ENSURE MARITIME STABILITY AND SECURITY IN THE CENTRAL REGION, WHICH CONNECTS THE MEDITERRANEAN AND PACIFIC THROUGH THE WESTERN INDIAN OCEAN AND THREE STRATEGIC CHOKE POINTS. MC1 JESSE SHARPE, AFN EUROPE NEWS.