    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    U.S Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, conducted roadway construction at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Canada, June 12, in preparation of Sentinel Edge 19. Reserve Marines with MAG-41 worked together to rebuild a road to strengthen community relations, maintain job proficiency and ensure deployment readiness.


    This week in Marine Corps history in 1944,
    Preceded by naval gunfire and carrier air strikes, the 5th Amphibious Corps assaulted the west coast of Saipan, Marianas Islands. By nightfall, the 2nd and 4th Marine Divisions, moving against heavy opposition, had established a beachhead 10,000 yards wide and 1500 yards deep at the battle of Saipan during the pacific campaign of World War II. With the capture of Saipan, the American military was now only 1300 miles away from the homeland islands of Japan.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2019
    Date Posted: 06.14.2019 12:58
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

