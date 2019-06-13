(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    This year the Marine Corps will once again participate in the 17th iteration of Exercise Khaan Quest, where more than 30 countries will come together in Mongolia to participate in the training exercise hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces from June 14th to the 28th. This multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, will have 1,800 plus participates primarily focusing on peacekeeping support tactics, security operations, and strengthening joint relationships.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1991,
    Marines from Okinawa, Marine Barracks, Subic Bay, and the Philippines, provided quick and efficient support in the evacuation of 20,000 Americans from the Philippines after Mount Pinatubo erupted. This volcanic eruption was caused by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake 60 miles from it. This produced high-speed avalanches of hot ash and gas, giant mudflows, and a cloud of volcanic ash hundreds of miles across.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2019
    Date Posted: 06.14.2019 09:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58371
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106897941.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DMAMAMM
    Mount Pinatubo
    Khaan Quest 2019
    DMAPRD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT