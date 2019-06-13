Marine Minute

This year the Marine Corps will once again participate in the 17th iteration of Exercise Khaan Quest, where more than 30 countries will come together in Mongolia to participate in the training exercise hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces from June 14th to the 28th. This multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, will have 1,800 plus participates primarily focusing on peacekeeping support tactics, security operations, and strengthening joint relationships.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1991,

Marines from Okinawa, Marine Barracks, Subic Bay, and the Philippines, provided quick and efficient support in the evacuation of 20,000 Americans from the Philippines after Mount Pinatubo erupted. This volcanic eruption was caused by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake 60 miles from it. This produced high-speed avalanches of hot ash and gas, giant mudflows, and a cloud of volcanic ash hundreds of miles across.



