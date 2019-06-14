(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 14 June 2019

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The Air Force successfully conducted the first test flight of the AGM-183 Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon, known as ARRW.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2019
    Date Posted: 06.13.2019 13:22
    This work, Air Force Radio News 14 June 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS

