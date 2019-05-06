(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ScreenPlay ep. 36: D-Day - Saving Private Ryan

    GERMANY

    06.05.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos and Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby

    AFN Bavaria

    This installment of ScreenPlay aired Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army MSG Erick Ritterby discuss the film "Saving Private Ryan," and Army on-post theaters in Europe screening the movie on June 6 to commemorate D-Day.

    ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2019
    Date Posted: 06.13.2019 06:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE
    TAGS

    radio
    AFN
    podcast
    Erick Ritterby
    D-Day
    Stephen Dornbos
    Saving Private Ryan
    ScreenPlay

