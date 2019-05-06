ScreenPlay ep. 36: D-Day - Saving Private Ryan

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army MSG Erick Ritterby discuss the film "Saving Private Ryan," and Army on-post theaters in Europe screening the movie on June 6 to commemorate D-Day.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.