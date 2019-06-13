ScreenPlay ep. 37: The New Batman Actor

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Thursday, June 13, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army MSG Erick Ritterby hilariously discuss opposing views on the selection of Robert Pattinson as the new, cinematic Batman.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.