ScreenPlay ep. 35: Summer Blockbuster Letdowns

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Monday, June 3, 2019. Hosts Army SSG Stephen Dornbos and Army MSG Erick Ritterby give their opinions on the first three films that kicked off the 2019 summer movie blockbuster season.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.