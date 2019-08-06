The U.S. held their 244th Army birthday ball on Saturday June 8th in the Windjammer Ballroom. The Theme for this year's ball was "Warriors All", service with honor.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2019 14:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58318
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106891846.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Artist
|Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 190612-N-SF230-1001, by PO3 Patrick Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT