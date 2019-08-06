190612-N-SF230-1001

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CUBA

    06.08.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Bauer 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    The U.S. held their 244th Army birthday ball on Saturday June 8th in the Windjammer Ballroom. The Theme for this year's ball was "Warriors All", service with honor.

    News
    Cuba
    Guantanamo Bay
    Radio GTMO

