(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 12 June 2019

    Air Force Radio News 12 June 2019

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The Air Force Reserve Recruiting Command's "Share Your Adventure" program gives Air Force reservists the chance to talk with friends, family members, or co-workers about their experiences and the benefits of service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2019
    Date Posted: 06.12.2019 13:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58310
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106891374.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 12 June 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Recruitment
    Recruiter
    AFRC
    App
    AFRN
    Share Your Adventure

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT