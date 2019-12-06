Marine Minute

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Marines with 3rd Marine Division, conducted low angle rescue training aboard Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 12. CBRN Marines practiced low angle rescues to maintain their ability to rescue casualties in difficult terrain, allowing them to remain a constant force in readiness wherever duty may call.



On this day in Marine Corps History in 1948,

President Harry S. Truman authorized the first women Marines in the regular Marine Corps with the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act. During World War I, many women had enlisted as volunteers in the U.S. military services; they usually served in clerical roles. When the war ended, they were released from their duties. This act enabled women to serve as permanent members of not only the Army but also the Navy, Marine Corps, and the recently formed Air Force.





