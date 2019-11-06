(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Okinawa Newscast - Culture Show

    AFN Okinawa Newscast - Culture Show

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.11.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jarren Burleson 

    AFN Okinawa

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Sergeant Major Sergeant Major Mario Marquez and Mari Gregory had their last Living in Japan Cultural Awareness show on Wave 89 June 11th.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2019
    Date Posted: 06.12.2019 00:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58302
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106887000.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, AFN Okinawa Newscast - Culture Show, by Cpl Jarren Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Culture
    III MEF
    AFN Okinawa

    • LEAVE A COMMENT