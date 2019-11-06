III Marine Expeditionary Force Sergeant Major Sergeant Major Mario Marquez and Mari Gregory had their last Living in Japan Cultural Awareness show on Wave 89 June 11th.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2019 00:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58302
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106887000.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Okinawa Newscast - Culture Show, by Cpl Jarren Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
