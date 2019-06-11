(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 June 2019

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Congress approved disaster aid funds for the Air Force, so Tyndall Air force Base, Florida, is moving forward with repairs and rebuilding.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2019
    Date Posted: 06.11.2019 14:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 June 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Congress
    Rebuild
    Tyndall AFB
    Rebuilding
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    AFRN
    Hurricane Michael

