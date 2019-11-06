Marine Minute





While joint operations are critical to maintaining joint capabilities, its

is just as important for allies to get an understanding of how each other

work. The Marine Corps and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force

participated in the community exchange program this week on Camp Hansen,

Okinawa, Japan. The exchange builds upon their existing relationship and

strengthen their understanding of how each operates. This program aids in

the stability of the joint operational capabilities between the two

countries, and the service members currently serving and working

side-by-side overseas.



Also in the news,



Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe and Africa are currently in

Norway conducting Exercise Thunder Reindeer 19. The Norwegian Army and

Marines are participating in the combined-arms, live-fire exercise to help

improve their joint operational capabilities and strengthen their

partnership in the region.





Marines.mil.