    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    While joint operations are critical to maintaining joint capabilities, its
    is just as important for allies to get an understanding of how each other
    work. The Marine Corps and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force
    participated in the community exchange program this week on Camp Hansen,
    Okinawa, Japan. The exchange builds upon their existing relationship and
    strengthen their understanding of how each operates. This program aids in
    the stability of the joint operational capabilities between the two
    countries, and the service members currently serving and working
    side-by-side overseas.

    Also in the news,

    Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe and Africa are currently in
    Norway conducting Exercise Thunder Reindeer 19. The Norwegian Army and
    Marines are participating in the combined-arms, live-fire exercise to help
    improve their joint operational capabilities and strengthen their
    partnership in the region.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to
    Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

