I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.
While joint operations are critical to maintaining joint capabilities, its
is just as important for allies to get an understanding of how each other
work. The Marine Corps and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force
participated in the community exchange program this week on Camp Hansen,
Okinawa, Japan. The exchange builds upon their existing relationship and
strengthen their understanding of how each operates. This program aids in
the stability of the joint operational capabilities between the two
countries, and the service members currently serving and working
side-by-side overseas.
Also in the news,
Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe and Africa are currently in
Norway conducting Exercise Thunder Reindeer 19. The Norwegian Army and
Marines are participating in the combined-arms, live-fire exercise to help
improve their joint operational capabilities and strengthen their
partnership in the region.
That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to
Marines.mil.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2019 10:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58278
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106884526.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
