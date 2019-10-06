Marine Minute

U.S. Maritime Forces from 18 nations kicked off the 47th annual Baltic Operations Exercise in the Baltic Sea, June 9. BALTOPS 2019 is a massive US-led NATO and European exercise focused on maritime operations within the Baltic region and is one of the largest exercises in northern Europe set to enhance flexibility and joint operational capabilities among allied and partner nations.





On this Day in Marine Corps History in 1898,

The First Marine Battalion, commanded by Lt Col Robert W. Huntington, landed on the eastern side of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. For the next month, American troops fought a land war in Cuba that resulted in the end of Spanish colonial rule in the Western Hemisphere during the Spanish-American War. It began with popular demand for U.S. intervention in the Cuban War for Independence after the American battleship USS Maine was mysteriously sunk in Havana Harbor, Cuba.



