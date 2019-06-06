The Pillars 72 - FOMO

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim, wing chaplain, Jerry, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, Maj. (Dr.) Reed, Wing Psychologist/Surgeon General, Tech. Sgt. Jacqulyn NCOIC of religious affairs, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with an episode about FOMO or the fear of missing out and how to be present in the moment. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.