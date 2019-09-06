Date Taken: 06.09.2019 Date Posted: 06.12.2019 10:23 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 58248 Filename: 1906/DOD_106871922.mp3 Length: 00:01:30 Year 2019 Genre News Location: FR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Radio Story - D-Day 75 Commemorative Airborne Operation, by SGT Edward Salcedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.