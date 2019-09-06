(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio Story - D-Day 75 Commemorative Airborne Operation

    Radio Story - D-Day 75 Commemorative Airborne Operation

    FRANCE

    06.09.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Edward Salcedo 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    A Radio story on the Commemorative Airborne Operation that took place on June 9, 2019. Featuring 900 paratroopers.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2019
    Date Posted: 06.12.2019 10:23
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    France
    Normandy
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    WWII
    airborne
    D-Day
    WW2
    World War Two
    Normandy Invasion
    DDay75

