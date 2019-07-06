Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 recently participated in Arctic Challenge Exercise 19 in various locations in the Nordic Region. The exercise provides realistic, scenario-based training which enables the Corps to globally deploy its aviation forces alongside partner nations-and-allies in an increasingly complex environment.



Also in the Corps,

Marine Navajo Code Talker, William Tully Brown Sr., who used his native language as an uncrackable code during World War II, was laid to rest June 6th. He passed away earlier in the week at the age of 97. LCpl. Brown was one of the 6 remaining Navajo code talkers alive to this day. LCpl. Brown enlisted in the Corps in 1944 and became part of a famed group of Native American Marines who encoded hundreds of important messages in the elaborate and scarcely-known Navajo language. The code was never broken and his work helped the lead the nation to success in the Pacific Theater of War.



