Lt. Gen. David H. Berger, Commanding General, Marine Corps Combat Development Command and Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration, was confirmed by the Senate for his fourth star to the rank of general, and as the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps June 5. The change of office ceremony will be held in July at Marine Barracks, Washington D.C.



Berger, who commissioned as an infantry officer in 1981, has served as an instructor at Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, Commander of Regimental Combat Team 8 in Fallujah during Iraqi Freedom, Commanding General of Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and more recently served as commanding general for Marine Corps Combat Development Command and Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration for Headquarters Marine Corps.



Berger will be replacing Gen. Robert B. Neller, who has served as Commandant since August 2015, in July at Marine Barracks, Washington.



