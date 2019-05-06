(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NETC: Fleet Readiness Starts Here - Modernized Operations Specialist Training

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2019

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, discusses the impact and value of modernized operations specialist training at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command
    OS
    RRL

