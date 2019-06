AFN Europe News - Abraham Lincoln Participates in Joint Exercise with U.S. Air Force

A portion of this audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain, script below. This news product was submitted to AFN Europe for inclusion with their hourly radio broadcasts of regional news, with approval from NAVCENT. The original NAVCENT story can be found here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/684803/abraham-lincoln-participates-joint-exercise-with-us-air-force



U.S. NAVY ASSETS ASSIGNED TO THE ABRAHAM LINCOLN CARRIER STRIKE GROUP PARTICIPATED IN JOINT EXERCISES WITH THE U.S. AIR FORCE IN THE CENTCOM AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY.



AIRCRAFT FROM CARRIER AIR WING 7 AND A U.S. AIR FORCE B-52H STRATOFORTRESS, ASSIGNED TO THE 20TH EXPEDITIONARY BOMB SQUADRON, CONDUCTED SEVERAL TRAINING EVOLUTIONS TOGETHER.



THESE WERE DESIGNED TO IMPROVE OPERATION TACTICS, WHICH GAVE BOTH FORCES THE CHANCE TO INTERACT WITH ELITE AIRCRAFT WHILE DEMONSTRATING JOINT FORCE INTEGRATION AND OPERABILITY WITHIN THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE.



MC3 CHRIS O’GRADY, AFN EUROPE NEWS