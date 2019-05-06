Air National Guard Band of the Midwest to perform free patriotic concert at Stiner Pavilion

The Air National Guard’s Band of the Midwest is coming to Stiner Pavilion in Waukegan, Illinois, June 30 at 6 p.m.! These fantastic musicians will help instill patriotism and national pride in your community by performing an exciting and diverse 90-minute show. The unit’s mission is to help tell the story of today’s military and the accomplishments of our wonderful country through patriotic, jazz and pop favorites. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Staff. Sgt. Devin Larue)