Lab Life - Episode 8: Fear the Robot?!

In this episode, we speak with Dr. Joe Lyons, an industrial organizational psychologist at the Air Force Research Laboratory about human-machine interaction, trust and whether robots will take over the world.



To learn more about our work on human-machine interaction and autonomy, visit www.afresearchlab.com. If you have suggestions or inputs for current or future episodes, send us an email at lablifepodcast@gmail.com.



