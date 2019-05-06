(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lab Life - Episode 8: Fear the Robot?!

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2019

    In this episode, we speak with Dr. Joe Lyons, an industrial organizational psychologist at the Air Force Research Laboratory about human-machine interaction, trust and whether robots will take over the world.

    To learn more about our work on human-machine interaction and autonomy, visit www.afresearchlab.com. If you have suggestions or inputs for current or future episodes, send us an email at lablifepodcast@gmail.com.

