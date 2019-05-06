In this episode, we speak with Dr. Joe Lyons, an industrial organizational psychologist at the Air Force Research Laboratory about human-machine interaction, trust and whether robots will take over the world.
To learn more about our work on human-machine interaction and autonomy, visit www.afresearchlab.com. If you have suggestions or inputs for current or future episodes, send us an email at lablifepodcast@gmail.com.
www.afresearchlab.com
www.facebook.com/AFresearchlab
www.twitter.com/afresearchlab
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2019 12:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58170
|Filename:
|1906/DOD_106845442.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:53
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|37
This work, Lab Life - Episode 8: Fear the Robot?!, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT