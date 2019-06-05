(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 5 June 2019

    Air Force Radio News 5 June 2019

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Amidst a sea of aviation history, Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr. assumed leadership of the Air Force Materiel Command during a ceremony at the National Museum of the Air Force, May 31.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2019
    Date Posted: 06.05.2019 12:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58167
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106845414.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 31

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 5 June 2019, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    command
    general
    force
    air
    gen
    af
    materiel
    AFRN
    bunch
    gen Bunch

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT