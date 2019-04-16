(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NWS190416 - Semper Fit and Aquatics

    NWS190416 - Semper Fit and Aquatics

    JAPAN

    04.16.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    AFN Okinawa

    Semper Fit and Aquatics speaks about a power lifting tournament as well as various other tournaments around Okinawa.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2019
    Date Posted: 06.05.2019 00:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:01
    Radio
    Newscast
    Semper Fit
    Aquatics
    AFN Okinawa

