    Air Force Radio News 04 June 2019

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: During a readiness training exercise, a team of reserve airmen from Joint Base Charleston's 315th Airlift Wing, South Carolina, delivered life-saving equipment to citizens of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Also, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Kaleth Wright reminded airmen that motivation is just an emotion.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2019
    Date Posted: 06.04.2019 14:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:59
