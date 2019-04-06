Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with the Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit , conducted a series of fire support coordination exercises during Realistic Urban Training, or RUT, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 2. RUT provides the 26th MEU an opportunity to train in an unfamiliar-urban environment.



This week in Marine Corps History in 1918,



During the battle of Belleau Wood a determined German assault against the American line was turned back. The German attack failed to take advantage of a gap between Marine units and attacked directly against the Les Mares farm. By this time, the divisional artillery brigade and machine-gun battalions had arrived. The failure of the June 4th attack at the farm is generally acknowledged as the high water-mark of the German offensive. It is the closest the Germans got to Paris, about 50 miles away. Future Commandant, Gen. Lemuel Shepard was among the Marines who fought in defense of the farm.



