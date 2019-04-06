Date Taken: 06.04.2019 Date Posted: 06.04.2019 23:30 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 58130 Filename: 1906/DOD_106837949.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFN Newscast - Strategic Volunteering, by Cpl Jarren Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.