    AFN Newscast - Strategic Volunteering

    AFN Newscast - Strategic Volunteering

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jarren Burleson 

    AFN Okinawa

    MCCS Volunteer Program Coordinator Angela neal joined MC2 Micheal Eckelbecker on the Morning Launch to talk about upcoming volunteer events and strategic volunteering.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2019
    Date Posted: 06.04.2019 23:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58130
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106837949.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Newscast - Strategic Volunteering, by Cpl Jarren Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    AFN Okinawa

