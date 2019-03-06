Exercise Astral Knight 19 kicks off in Slovenia

KOPER, Slovenia—U.S. Soldiers from the 5th Battalion 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment held missile movement and reload training, as well as an alert state assumption practice, in Koper, Slovenia, June 3 2019.

As part of exercise Astral Knight 19, these Soldiers are tasked with maintaining readiness of the Patriot Missile Defense Systems. Their role in the exercise with Slovenian allies is to protect the Port of Koper.

Astral Knight 19 is a multinational combined exercise designed to test integrated air and missile defense capabilities. The exercise involves a combination of flight operations and computer-assisted scenarios.