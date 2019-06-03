(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 03 June 2019

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    The Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration announced a collaborative effort to counter the national aircrew shortage, May 31.

