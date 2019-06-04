On this Pacific Pulse, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Exercise Thailand kicks off and III Marine Expeditionary Force welcomes a new commander.
This work, Pacific Pulse: 04 June 2019, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS
