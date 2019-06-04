(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 04 June 2019

    JAPAN

    06.03.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jessica Valencia 

    On this Pacific Pulse, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Exercise Thailand kicks off and III Marine Expeditionary Force welcomes a new commander.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2019
    Date Posted: 06.03.2019 03:06
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 04 June 2019, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CARAT
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Tripler Army Medical Center
    Coast Guard
    Royal Thai Navy
    Hawaii
    Marine Corps
    U.S. Navy
    Change of Command
    Camp Courtney
    III MEF
    Royal Thai Marine Corps
    CARAT Thailand
    INDOPACIFIC
    25th Annual CARAT

