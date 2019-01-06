The Mississippi National Guard Acquires Operational Site in the Grenada Municipal Airport

The Mississippi National Guard acquired twenty-five acres of the Grenada Municipal Airport, following negotiations that began with the city in 2017, to be utilized for training, weather-safe storage, and air traffic control for military and civilian purposes. (Mississippi National Guard Radio Package by Pfc. Micah Longmire)
