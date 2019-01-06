(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Mississippi National Guard Acquires Operational Site in the Grenada Municipal Airport

    GRENADA, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2019

    Audio by Pfc. Micah Longmire 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    The Mississippi National Guard acquired twenty-five acres of the Grenada Municipal Airport, following negotiations that began with the city in 2017, to be utilized for training, weather-safe storage, and air traffic control for military and civilian purposes. (Mississippi National Guard Radio Package by Pfc. Micah Longmire)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2019
    Date Posted: 06.01.2019 16:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58105
    Filename: 1906/DOD_106828817.mp3
    Length: 00:01:44
    Artist Pfc. Micah Longmire
    Composer Pfc. Micah Longmire
    Year 2019
    Genre Radio Package
    Location: GRENADA, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, The Mississippi National Guard Acquires Operational Site in the Grenada Municipal Airport, by PFC Micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Battalion
    Hangar
    Airport
    Public Affairs
    185th Aviation Brigade
    Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Grenada
    PAD
    Airstrip
    Camp McCaine
    Ardent Strike

