Slovenian Secretary at the Ministry of Defense visits U.S. Soldiers

KOPER, Slovenia-- The Slovenian State Secretary at the Ministry of Defense, Klemen Groselj, visited U.S. Soldiers of the 5th Battalion 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment near Koper, Slovenia, May 31, 2019 to tour the site and the equipment, including the Patriot Missile Defense Systems.

Groselj also visited the 174th ADA Brigade of the Ohio National Guard at their site in Divaca, Slovenia.

Both units, along with the U.S. Air Force and the Slovenian and Italian Armed Forces, are preparing to work together in the joint exercise Astral Knight 19.