    Slovenian Secretary at the Ministry of Defense visits U.S. Soldiers

    KOPER, SLOVENIA

    05.31.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Erica Earl 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    KOPER, Slovenia-- The Slovenian State Secretary at the Ministry of Defense, Klemen Groselj, visited U.S. Soldiers of the 5th Battalion 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment near Koper, Slovenia, May 31, 2019 to tour the site and the equipment, including the Patriot Missile Defense Systems.
    Groselj also visited the 174th ADA Brigade of the Ohio National Guard at their site in Divaca, Slovenia.
    Both units, along with the U.S. Air Force and the Slovenian and Italian Armed Forces, are preparing to work together in the joint exercise Astral Knight 19.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2019
    Date Posted: 05.31.2019 12:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58097
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106823953.mp3
    Length: 00:00:32
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: KOPER, SI 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slovenian Secretary at the Ministry of Defense visits U.S. Soldiers, by SGT Erica Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

