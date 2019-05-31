Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines and Sailors from 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company recently participated in exercise Maple Resolve at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada. Maple Resolve is an annual exercise, 3-week multinational simulated war, hosted by the Canadian Army bringing NATO allies together from across the world to share and learn tactics while strengthening foreign military ties.



This week in Marine Corps History in 1900,

Marines guarded the Peking Diplomatic Quarters during the Boxer Rebellion, May 31st. Boxer forces and Imperial Chinese troops had besieged foreign diplomats, citizens and soldiers within the legations of Austria-Hungary, Belgium, Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, Spain and the United States within the city of Peking. Looting was a major concern in the rebel attack of the quarters, the population of Peking was about one million though many fled to avoid the fighting.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.