    Pacific Partnership: 31 May 2019

    JAPAN

    05.31.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jessica Valencia 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Pacific Partnership 2019 comes to a close and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball welcomes a new commander.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2019
    Date Posted: 05.30.2019 20:32
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership: 31 May 2019, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Marines
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    INDOPACOM
    PP19
    Pacific Partnership 2019
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball
    Camp Shwab
    Advanced Motor Vehicle Operations Course

