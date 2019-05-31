On this Pacific Pulse, Pacific Partnership 2019 comes to a close and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball welcomes a new commander.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2019 20:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58088
|Filename:
|1905/DOD_106820198.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership: 31 May 2019, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT