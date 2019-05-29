(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 29 May 2019

    JAPAN

    05.29.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jessica Valencia 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, visits Naval Fleet Activities Yokosuka, and USS Curtis Wilbur participates in Pacific Vanguard.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 29 May 2019, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

